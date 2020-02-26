|
Jo Bradley
Josephine "Jo" L. Bradley, 90, of Townsend, died Feb. 18 at her residence.
A memorial service, celebrating her life, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Northside Baptist Church, in Darien, with the Rev. Mike Lynn officiating.
A private inurnment will follow in Whispering Pines Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Georgia Hospice Care (GHC), 777 Gloucester St., Suite 303, Brunswick, GA 31520.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 26, 2020