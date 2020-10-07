1/1
Josephine McBurnie Williams
1925 - 2020
Josephine Williams

Josephine McBurnie Williams was born June 22, 1925, in Providence, R.I., to Joseph and Beatrice (Lyne) McBurnie.

Josephine received a high school diploma from Marywood Seminary in Scranton, Pa. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Catholic Teachers College of Providence, R.I. Josephine also received a master's degree in English from Rhode Island College, and did post graduate work at Catholic University in Washington, D.C.

As a sister of The Cross and Passion, she taught in Catholic schools of the Diocese of Providence, R.I., for 27 years. Also, Josephine was a choir director for two boys' sanctuary choirs. After leaving religious life, she met and married Thomas W. Williams III and moved to Short Hills, N.J., in 1971. There, Josephine continued her work in religious education, first in the Archdiocese of Newark, N.J., and later in the Diocese of Trenton, N.J. While living in New Jersey, she was active in New Jersey State Federation of Women's Clubs, serving as an officer on the local, regional and state levels.

After moving to St. Simons Island, Ga., in the late 1980s, Josephine was a choir director at St. Williams Church for 6 years, and continued to work in religious education as Director of RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults) for 15 years. Josephine received the Gartland award from Bishop Boland for service to the Diocese of Savannah. She also received a Tribute to Women's Leaders award from the YMCA. Josephine served as President of the St. Simons Women's Club, and served on the Board of Mary House ministries. Josephine moved to Marsh's Edge in 2006, where she started the religious ministry for Catholic residents. She was also the first woman to serve as chairperson of the RAC (Residents Advisory Committee).

Josephine is preceded in death by her parents; her brother; and husband.

She is survived by four nephews. John McBurnie of Providence, R.I., William McBurnie of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Michael McBurnie of Warwick, R.I, and Kenneth McBurnie of North Scituate, R.I.; and several grandnieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.

Services are private.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 7, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
