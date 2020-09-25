Josephine Mungin



Josephine Mungin died Sept. 16 at Senior Care Center.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 4995 U.S. Hwy. 17 North.



A walk-thru viewing will be held at 1-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.



Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.



The procession will leave from Brunswick Funeral Home.



Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, September 25, 2020



