Joy Fulmer
Joy Irene Varner Fulmer, 66, of Brunswick, died Thursday at her residence.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a private service at St. James Lutheran Church at a later date.
Frye Funeral Home, in Nahunta, www.fryefh.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, June 13, 2020
