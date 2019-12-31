Home

Joyce Elaine McDonald Obituary
Joyce McDonald

Joyce Elaine McDonald, 67, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at her residence.

Joyce was born Aug. 14, 1952, in Waycross, Ga., to the late Vernon Knowles, and the late Helen Westberry Knowles. She was a graduate of Peterson High School, and a resident of Brunswick, Ga., for 41 years. Joyce was a board member of St. Marks Towers, and a faith member of The Grace Place Baptist Church.

Joyce enjoyed reading, cooking, listening to music, sight seeing and was a collector of clothing. She had a loving and giving spirt that was fun and positive to be around. She leaves many fond memories that will be cherished by all.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Day McQuaig; son, Nigel Crosby; sister, JoAnn Chase; grandchild, Corey Blankenship; and several nieces, nephews and other family members.

A memorial service will be held at11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Scarborough officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, Ga., www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, December 31, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 31, 2019
