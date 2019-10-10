Home

Joyce Yawn Davis, 80, of Anderson, S.C., and formerly of Brunswick, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.

Mrs. Davis was born May 8, 1939, in Baxley, Ga., to the late Cleaton and Mamie Yawn. She retired from Southeast Georgia Regional Medical Center, and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, in Brunswick.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell Holmes Davis; a brother, Tommy Yawn; and a brother-in-law, Bob Fletcher.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth and Stephanie Davis of Belton, S.C., and James and Julie Davis of St. Augustine, Fla.; a sister, Wilma Fletcher of Monticello, Ga.; brother and sisters-in-law, Dave and Nellie Yawn of Baxley and Virginia Yawn of PanamaCity, Fla.; grandchildren, Ann Davis, Danielle Davis, Erik Davis, Krystle Simmons, Tisha Ellis; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Zoar Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Saturday at Swain Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Volunteers in Medical Missions (www.vimm.org.).

Swain Funeral Home

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 10, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 10, 2019
