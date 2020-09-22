Juanita Rome



Juanita I. Rome began her eternal rest on Sept.18, 2020, at Somerset Woods Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Somerset, New Jersey. Juanita was born on May 20,1929 in Aliquippa, Beaver County, Pa. She was the older of two children born to John D. and Isabelle C. Rome. In addition to her parents, Juanita is preceded in death by her brother, William and his wife RoseMarie; and Clara Spratling and Willie Dennard, the loving aunts who raised her in Camilla, Ga.



Juanita was baptized at an early age at Union Baptist Church in Camilla, Ga., where her aunts instilled in her a love for learning and godly living. On May 28, 1946, Juanita completed her first educational milestone when she graduated from Georgia Baptist College High School in Macon, Ga. Her academic success continued as she matriculated and graduated from Albany State College in Albany, Ga on June 19,1950, with a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education. Years later after she had taught for more than 20 years, she embraced the opportunity to further her education by completing a Master of Arts degree in elementary education at The Atlanta University in Atlanta, Ga on August 4, 1972.



In 1950, Juanita began a successful teaching career that would span more than three decades. She taught among a devoted family of educators at Perry Elementary School until the school system integrated in 1970. At Perry, her principal and peers could count on her creative, artistic gift to grace the hallways and classroom bulletin boards. She was one of the teachers always ready to provide the artistry necessary for the school's annual Operetta and other programs, including serving as the school's pianist until a music teacher was hired. Juanita was known as a genuinely loving and creative first grade teacher whose students left her class "absolutely ready" for second grade. After 1970, Juanita taught at Goodyear Elementary School for several years and later completed her teaching career at Burroughs-Molette Elementary School, where she was a primary special education teacher. In May 1983, she retired after 33 years of loyal service to the Glynn County Public Schools.



Juanita loved God and displayed that love in service to Him by working tirelessly at her church for many decades. She was an active member at Zion Baptist Church in Brunswick, Ga., where she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and led the church's Beautification Ministry. Serving allowed her an opportunity to not only share her visual artistic gifts but also her musicianship. Juanita used her angelic soprano voice in ministry to God as a senior choir member and soloist. She conveyed the depth of her faith in the words of her favorite hymn, "The Blood that Jesus Shed for Me." During the last six years of her life, whenever able, she attended Ebenezer Baptist Church in New Brunswick, N.J.



In 1965, Juanita became a dedicated member of the Zeta Iota Omega Chapter of The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and was awarded a certificate of merit in 1990 for 25 years of service. During the early 1980s, Juanita was one of the founding members of the Perry Gang Retired Teachers Organization. Although the teachers had not worked together for many years, theirs was a lifetime of friendship and sisterhood that resulted in an annual gathering of retirees who came together to fellowship, cherish their years as colleagues, and discuss all that they enjoyed and hoped for during retirement. She was also a life member of the Georgia Retired Teachers Association.



Juanita leaves to mourn a loving nephew and niece, Derrick Rome of East Windsor, N.J., and Vita Rome of Stone Mountain, Ga.; an adopted nephew and niece (her caretakers), Willie and Janice Williams of Piscataway, N.J.; Annie Adams Willcox, a cherished and devoted sister-friend of more than 60 years; and a host of other relatives, friends and godchildren.



A memorial service for Juanita I. Rome will be held at Zion Baptist Church at a later date. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Zion to honor Juanita's life and legacy.



(Posted by Dwala L. Nobles, family friend)



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, September 22, 2020



