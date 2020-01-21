Home

Juanita Smith Wright Obituary
Juanita Wright

Juanita Smith Wright, 87, died Saturday at St. Vincent's, in Jacksonville, Fla.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the Woods-Wainwright Chapel of Coastal Camden Funeral Home with Pastors George Anderson and Martin Turner officiating.

Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, in St. Marys.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, January 21, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 21, 2020
