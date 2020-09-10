Judith Wallace
Judith Ann "Judy" Wallace, 74, died Tuesday at St. Joseph's Hospital, in Savannah.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Morgans Chapel United Methodist Church, with the Revs. Danny Stilwell and Larry Stricklin officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Howard Funeral Home, www.howardfuneralga.com
, of Ludowici, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, September 10, 2020