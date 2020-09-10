1/
Judith Ann Wallace "Judy" Wallace
Judith Wallace

Judith Ann "Judy" Wallace, 74, died Tuesday at St. Joseph's Hospital, in Savannah.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Morgans Chapel United Methodist Church, with the Revs. Danny Stilwell and Larry Stricklin officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Howard Funeral Home, www.howardfuneralga.com, of Ludowici, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, September 10, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici
57 Oak St NW
Ludowici, GA 31316
(912) 545-2061
