Judy Harrison



Judith "Judy" Marlene Smock Harrison, 73, of Brunswick, departed this life Sunday, June 26, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.



A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Palmetto Cemetery, with the Rev. Hugh Harrison officiating.



Born Aug. 26, 1945, to the late James and Marie S. Smock, she was a graduate of Glynn Academy. She had lived most of her life in Brunswick, and was a paraprofessional with the Glynn County Board of Education. Mrs. Harrison was a member of People's Liberty Baptist Church, and enjoyed reading, travel and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Elridge Harrison; and two brothers, James M. Smock and Robert Smock.



Survivors include two sons, Ronald E. Harrison and wife Kristi of St. Simons Island, and James N. Harrison and wife Marcy of Pensacola, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Courtney Hall, Alexis Grace Harrison, Abigail Harrison, Loxley Harrison, Ridge Harrison, Nick Harrison and Case Harrison, and three great-grandchildren.



Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 30, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on June 1, 2019