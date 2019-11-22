|
|
Judy Denmark
Judy Cleghorn Denmark, 64, of Brunswick, departed this life Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at Hospice of the Golden Isles. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Born Nov. 11, 1955, in Madison, Fla., to the late George M. and Annie Mae W. Cleghorn, she was a homemaker and Navy wife. She had lived in Brunswick in her early years and actually met her husband at McDonalds on Highway 17. After marriage, she and her husband, Simmie, lived abroad for several years. Mrs. Denmark was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed golfing and the beach.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Simmie R. Denmark Jr.; two brothers, George M. Cleghorn Jr. and Daryl Cleghorn, all of Brunswick; a sister, Paula Rish of Douglas; and several nieces and nephews.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 22, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 22, 2019