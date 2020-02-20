Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Palmetto Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Dampier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Elain Dampier


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Elain Dampier Obituary
Judy Dampier

Judy Elain Dampier, 78, of Brunswick, passed away Feb. 18, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Palmetto Cemetery, with the Rev. Michael Batten officiating.

Judy was born Aug. 26, 1941, to Talmadge and Lois Taylor Dampier. She had lived all of her life in Brunswick.

Survivors include her brothers, Gerald R. Dampier Sr. (Cheryl) of Brunswick and Roy Dampier of Hortense; a sister, Wanda Gay (George) of Brunswick; and several nieces and nephews.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, February 20, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -