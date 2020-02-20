|
Judy Dampier
Judy Elain Dampier, 78, of Brunswick, passed away Feb. 18, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Palmetto Cemetery, with the Rev. Michael Batten officiating.
Judy was born Aug. 26, 1941, to Talmadge and Lois Taylor Dampier. She had lived all of her life in Brunswick.
Survivors include her brothers, Gerald R. Dampier Sr. (Cheryl) of Brunswick and Roy Dampier of Hortense; a sister, Wanda Gay (George) of Brunswick; and several nieces and nephews.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 20, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 20, 2020