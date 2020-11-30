Judy Schlabig



Judy Folk Schlabig, 81, of Brunswick, passed away Friday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.



Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday at Chapman Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Monday and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Chapman Funeral Chapel.



Judy was born March 20, 1939, in Charlotte, North Carolina, to Leonard and Katherine Mertz Folk. She lived in Brunswick for the past 48 years and was an educator, receiving her Bachelors Degree in Education from the University of Georgia. She retired from the Glynn County School System in 2004, having worked at Ballard Elementary from 1965 until 1974, Risley Elementary from 1983 until the opening of Golden Isles Elementary in 1989, and Golden Isles Elementary from its opening, until her retirement in 2004. She was a member of Disiples of Christ Christian Church, where she also served as the church secretary.



Survivors include her husband, Gary Michael Schlabig of Brunswick, children, Michael John Schlabig of Haggerstown, Maryland, Katherine Schlabig of California, and Cory Moore of Brunswick, granddaughter, Hope Schlabig, of California, a brother, Marvin Folk (Grace), of Shiloh, sisters, Carolyn Davison (Randy) of Tucker, Agnes Allen of Manchester, a sister-in-law, Betty Folk of Manchester, a niece, Molly North (Jody), and great niece, Madison, a nephew, Patrick Davison (Michele), and great nephew, Felix. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Virgil Folk.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, November 30, 2020



