Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Bachlott Cemetery, in Brantley County
Julian Jackson Ross


1934 - 2019
Julian Jackson Ross Obituary
Julian Ross

Julian Jackson Ross, 85, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Thursday, Dec. 26 at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Mr. Ross was born in Ware County Jan. 9, 1934, to the late Thomas Jackson Ross and the late Jewel Douglas Ross.

He is preceded in death by two brothers, Ray Ross and Billy Gene Ross; and a sister Faye Ross.

Mr. Ross is a veteran of the United States Navy serving his country well as a radar man, and retiring after 22 years, in 1974. He had been a resident of Brunswick since 1972. After retiring from the Navy, he worked for the Glynn County Sheriff's Department for 20 years. He attended Golden Isles Church of God.

Mr. Ross enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling and gardening. He leaves many fond memories that will be cherished by all.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruth Ross of Brunswick, Ga.; three sons, Keith Ross and Mike Ross, both of Brunswick, Ga., and Kevin Ross of St. Simons Island, Ga.; sister, Ruth Boyd of Orange Park, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and other family members.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321, Glynn Ave., in Brunswick followed at 11 a.m. by a funeral service in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, where the Rev. Bobby Tatum is to officiate. Interment, with full military honors provided by the United States Navy Honor Guard, will follow in Bachlott Cemetery, in Brantley County

Serving as active pallbearers will be Scott Boyd, Craig Boyd, Jeff Ross, Mark Crews, David Crews and Charlie Driggers.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Wayne Hutcheson Prime Timers.

The family requests memorial contributions be made toHospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Ga. www.edomillerandosn.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, December 28, 2019

Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 28, 2019
