Julie Roberts Floyd
Julie Floyd

Julie Roberts Floyd, 61, of Brunswick, was called home on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Julie was a lifelong resident of Brunswick. She was a graduate of Brunswick High School and attended the Vocational School of Practical Nursing. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Dorothy Roberts; and sister, Dotty Manser.

She leaves behind her husband of 41 years, Lowell "Chet" Floyd; son, Lowell Chester Floyd (Nazara); grandchildren, Chairty Floyd and Lowell James Floyd; step-grandson, Gage Boone; sister to Bill Roberts (Atlanta) and Kim Roberts; she was loved as a daughter by Sam and Patsy Floyd; also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date by the family.

Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Floyd family.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 11, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 11, 2020.
