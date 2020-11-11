Julie Floyd



Julie Roberts Floyd, 61, of Brunswick, was called home on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.



She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Julie was a lifelong resident of Brunswick. She was a graduate of Brunswick High School and attended the Vocational School of Practical Nursing. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Dorothy Roberts; and sister, Dotty Manser.



She leaves behind her husband of 41 years, Lowell "Chet" Floyd; son, Lowell Chester Floyd (Nazara); grandchildren, Chairty Floyd and Lowell James Floyd; step-grandson, Gage Boone; sister to Bill Roberts (Atlanta) and Kim Roberts; she was loved as a daughter by Sam and Patsy Floyd; also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.



A celebration of life will be announced at a later date by the family.



Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Floyd family.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, November 11, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store