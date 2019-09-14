|
Justin Carnley
Justin Lee Williams Carnley, 32, of Kingsland, died Sunday.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at VFW Post 8385, 150 Camden Woods Parkway, in Kingsland, with Pastor Donald Belcher officiating.
The family will receive friends at a reception for 50 minutes prior to the service at the VFW Post.
Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 14, 2019