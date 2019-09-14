Home

Services
Coastal Camden Funeral Home
935 E King St
Kingsland, GA 31548
(912) 729-5236
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
VFW Post
8385 at 150 Camden Woods Parkway
Kingsland, GA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
VFW Post
8385 at 150 Camden Woods Parkway
Kingsland, GA
View Map
Justin Lee Williams Carnley


1986 - 2019
Justin Lee Williams Carnley Obituary
Justin Carnley

Justin Lee Williams Carnley, 32, of Kingsland, died Sunday.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at VFW Post 8385, 150 Camden Woods Parkway, in Kingsland, with Pastor Donald Belcher officiating.

The family will receive friends at a reception for 50 minutes prior to the service at the VFW Post.

Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, September 14, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
