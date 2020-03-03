|
Karen Biggans
Karen Cannon Flynt Biggans, 66, of Brunswick, passed away Feb. 29, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
A service to celebrate Karen's life will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with Jim McIlrath of Taylors United Methodist Church, officiating. The family will receive friends after the service.
Karen was born Jan. 4, 1954, in Brunswick, to Robert Lawton Cannon Jr. and Anne Cannon McLean. She was a 1972 graduate of Brunswick High School, a member of Taylors United Methodist Church, and had worked for many years as director of sales with Ramada Inn.
Karen is survived by her mother, Anne Cannon McLean (Robert) of Mount Pleasant; her husband, Eddie Gene Biggans of Statesboro; children, Robert Wesley Flynt (Jessii) and Catrina "Trina" Renee Haney, all of Brunswick; brothers, Robert Michael Cannon (Donna) of Mount Pleasant and Carl Bryan Cannon of Brunswick; stepsisters, Amanda Hagler of Temple, Amy McLean of Villa Rica, and Rhonda Jamison of White; grandchildren, Courtney Renee Tuton (James), Shannon Nicole Haney, Ryett Ciorciari and Julio Hernandez; a great-grandson, Logan Bellay; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Lawton "Bobby" Cannon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the .
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 3, 2020
