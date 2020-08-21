1/1
Karen Jean Koch Stevens
1955 - 2020
Karen Stevens

Karen Jean Koch Stevens, 65, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Karen was born Feb. 14, 1955, in Selden, N.Y., to the late Jean S. Turiano and Edward Koch Sr.

Karen is survived by her three sons, Keith Stevens and wife, Eugenia Stevens, Nicholas Stevens and wife, Ashlee Brannon, and Ryan Stevens; and grandchildren, Penelope Solomon, Rosalie Stevens, Anastasia Stevens, Jasper Stevens and Lukas Meier.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Christopher Stevens; her mother, Jean S. Turiano; her mother-in-law, Barbara; and her sister-in-law, Debra Kline.

A graveside service for Karen will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Palmetto Cemetery, 3412 Ross Road, in Brunswick, with Deacon Larry Guyer officiating. Inurnment will follow the service.

We are requesting that all in attendance please wear masks and observe the state's social-distancing regulations.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.edomillerandsons.com for the Stevens family.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 21, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 21, 2020.
