Karen Osburn
Karen Jean Osburn, 55, of Brunswick, Ga., entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior Monday, June 1, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.
Karen was born Sept. 12, 1964, in Brunswick, Ga., the daughter of the late James Melton Sellers and the late Katherine Ann King. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Robert "Bobby" Sellers and Gary "Goober" Sellers.
Karen was a lifelong resident of Brunswick, Ga., and a 1982 graduate of Glynn Academy. She also attended Liberty Bible College in Pensacola, Fla. She was a nail technician and an employee of Nails by Charlotte. She was a member of Taylors United Methodist Church and often volunteered with the youth program. Karen was a loving wife, mother and friend. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Left to cherish her memories are her devoted husband, Kevin P. Osburn of Brunswick, Ga.; her two sons, Zach Osburn and Blake Osburn, both of Brunswick, Ga.; a daughter and son-in-law, Erin and Drew Simpson of Pooler, Ga.; three brothers, Jimmy Sellers (Lainey), Terry Sellers (Cheryl) and Tommy Sellers; her mother-in-law, Marie Osburn and her late husband, Richard Bruce Osburn. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Karen loved to spend time with her family and friends. She was a warm-hearted people person who never met a stranger. She also had a heart of gold and enjoyed helping others in their time of need. Karen had a green thumb and loved to work in her flower garden. She also loved the peaceful feeling of the wind blowing through her hair while enjoying nature's beautiful view of the beach. She was an avid animal lover who enjoyed the companionship of her cats, and also enjoyed feeding the birds.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Chapel Park Cemetery, with Father Tommy Townsend officiating. All who attend are requested to observe the state's social distancing regulations.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made in Karen's memory to the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 5, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 5, 2020.