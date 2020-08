Karen StevensKaren Jean Stevens, 65, of Brunswick, died Sunday at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Palmetto Cemetery, 3412 Ross Road, with inurnment to follow.Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com , are in charge of the arrangements.The Brunswick News, August 19, 2020