Karen M. Wall
Karen Wall

Karen M. Wall, 71, of Brunswick, departed this life Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

A celebration of life reception will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday in the Brunswick Room of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. We sincerely request that all in attendance observe the state's social distancing procedures. All guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks.

Born May 24, 1948 in Rushville, Ind., to the late Marion "Skeets" and Florence B. Marshall, she was a 1966 graduate of Rushville High School. Mrs. Wall worked for the State of Indiana and IRS. She was an attentive mother and grandmother, a devoted homemaker and gifted seamstress. She was an avid golfer with two holes-in-one to her fame. She was a member of Heritage Oaks Golf Club and president of Heritage Oaks Ladies Golf Association. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Meeks.

Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Larry Wall of Brunswick; four children, Doug (Michelle) Galbo of Cape Canaveral, Fla., Amy (Jason) Wright of Greenwood, Ind., Josh (Tricia) Galbo of Denver, Colo., and Chris Wall of Indianapolis, Ind.; five grandchildren, Emma, Madeline, Centoya, Mekeylah and Brittany; and brother, Dennis (Sandy) Marshall of Indianapolis, Ind.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or The American Lung Association.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 23, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
