Karen McLawhorn


1954 - 2019
Karen McLawhorn Obituary
Karen Denise McLawhorn

Karen Denise McLawhorn, 65, of Waverly, Georgia, entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior Friday, October 18, 2019, after a courageous battle with ALS.

Karen was born January 5, 1954, in Rockwood, Tennessee, the daughter of the late George Taylor and the late Nellie Nelson Taylor. She was a graduate from Harriman High School. She then earned her Master's Certificate. Karen met and later married the love of her life, Wesley "Mac" McLawhorn. Married for thirty-eight years, they built a wonderful life and a loving family together. Mac was a devoted husband who lovingly cared for Karen during her illness, doing everything possible to make her comfortable.

Karen retired from the Federal Government after a thirty year career of dedicated service, with the first twenty years at Kings Bay Submarine Base. She held several key positions at the base such as a Budget Analyst, Budget Officer, and Missile Planner. For her honorable service and contributions to the United States Navy she was a recipient of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award. The final ten years of her successful career was at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center where she served as a Program Analyst, Project Manager, and Deputy Chief of Staff.

Karen had a warm and caring personality that helped her form a multitude of friendships over the years. She was a devout Elvis Presley fan and enjoyed the local event held in his memory. She also enjoyed traveling. She and Mac created several memories together on a trip in 2015 to Alaska.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Mac; a son, Jeremy Rector; her daughter, Kelli Hanna (Mike); grandchildren, Sophia, Tiernan, Mackenzie, and Tyler. Also surviving is a sister, Pam Frink; three nieces, Leah Dudek, Kim Guerro, and Jennifer Inkmann.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 21, 2019

Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 21, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
