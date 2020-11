Or Copy this URL to Share

Karen Stone



Karen Stone, 70, of St. Simons Island, died Nov. 17 at Candler Hospital, in Savannah.



She was a media specialist at Jane Macon Middle School from 1998-2008.



A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity.



The Brunswick News, November 20, 2020



