Karen Stone, 70, of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at Savannah's Select Specialty in Candler Hospital, after a stay at Brunswick's Southeast Georgia Health System hospital, and a trying period with RA inflammation that progressed into lung disease. She fought valiantly for 77 days.



Karen was born in 1950 in New Philadelphia, Ohio, to the late George and Ruby Beans.



Survivors include her husband, David Stone, who considered her the absolute of love his life for these past 50 years. Condolence letters, emails, texts attest to her love of life, her beautiful blue eyes and smile for absolutely everyone she ever met. She leaves a brother, Ron (Cindy) Beans of Dover, Ohio; nephew and niece, Adam (Amber) Beans and Erin Beans; as well as David's sister, Marti (Ray) Nist of Canton, Ohio; and his brother, Tim Stone (Carla) of Zoarville, Ohio. There are many loving cousins, aunts and uncles and Stone side nephews and nieces.



Karen was a graduate of Indian Valley North HS, Kent State University with a degree in history and library science, and had her master's in media from Mount. St. Joseph's. She was the media specialist at Alliance HS for 13 years, in Alliance, Ohio, 13 years at Smithville HS in Smithville, Ohio, and after moving to St. Simons Island, Ga. 10 years at Jane Macon Middle School, where she retired in 2008.



Karen was a voracious, speed reader and member of the Literary Guild, a member of the Golden Isles Track Club where she served as VP, was the 14-year chairperson of the Sunshine Festival 5K, where she increased participation from around 145 runners to nearly 1,100 runners, walkers and one-milers. She delighted in helping the local high schools' runners with uniforms and scholarships, as well as other organizations such as Girls on the Run, the St. Simons Land Trust and Sparrow's Nest, among others. Always a generous party-giver, she delighted in having a near annual St. Patrick's Day party. With Dave, they traveled to Europe multiple times, all on self-planned trips from Frommer's Travel Guide and Lonely Planet, all keeping their rule of one country-one month. They hosted exchange students from Brazil, Spain and Germany and visited all. Their travels also included Australia, South America, four trips to Mexico, including the seldom driven 900 mile long Mexican Riviera, and a train trip across the Copper Canyon.



The family regrets these COVID conditions and plans to have a gathering of friends at Palm Coast's Courtyard at a later date when all will be welcomed. Karen was truly a remarkable human being. She added only peace and love to this earth and was a giver not a taker. She will be with us all in spirit forever.



Edo Miller is in charge of cremation and Karen's ashes will be spread at the historic Zoar Cemetery in Zoar, Ohio, home of the longest lasting commune in American history.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Habitat for Humanity, 322 W. Lamar St., Americus, GA 31709.



The Brunswick News, November 21, 2020



