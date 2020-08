Karl Richard GillKarl Richard Gill, 67, of St. Simons Island passed away Aug. 26 at Southeast Georgia Health Systems in Brunswick.A family and friends gathering is to be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, Georgia.The Brunswick News, August 31, 2020