Karl Owens Jr.
Mr. Karl Rhydon Owens Jr., 80, of Kingsland, died Tuesday at his residence.
A celebration of Mr. Owens? life will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 28 at Pineland Community Center.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/KarlRhydonOwensJr
Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, September 20, 2019
