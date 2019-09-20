Home

Coastal Camden Funeral Home
935 E King St
Kingsland, GA 31548
(912) 729-5236
Karl Rhydon Owens Jr.

Karl Rhydon Owens Jr. Obituary
Karl Owens Jr.

Mr. Karl Rhydon Owens Jr., 80, of Kingsland, died Tuesday at his residence.

A celebration of Mr. Owens? life will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 28 at Pineland Community Center.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/KarlRhydonOwensJr

Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, September 20, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 20, 2019
