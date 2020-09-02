Karl Gill
Karl Richard Gill of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Southeast Georgia Health System at the age of 67, where he succumbed to the ravages of COVID-19.
Born Oct. 22 in Newport, R.I., Karl had been a resident of Glynn County from 1962-1965, and moved back permanently to St. Simons Island in 1970. He was the son of Edwina Gill and the late George Thomas Gill of Brunswick, Ga.
Karl is survived by his wife of 36 years, Suzanne "Susan" Huff Gill; his mother, Edwina Gill; his son, Cameron Ansley Gill and his significant other, Elizabeth Irene Albright, all of St. Simons Island.
As a Navy brat, Karl lived in many states - Massachusetts, Rhode Island, North Carolina, California, Florida, Hawaii, and Georgia. He was a graduate of Radford High, Class of 1970, in Honolulu, Hawaii. During his high school years, Karl was an avid bowler and won a state championship in Hawaii, as well as being a part of the Oahu Championship youth team. Hawaii is where he started his love for surfing and found his passion for the ocean. Surfing is a hobby that continued his entire life. Karl missed the beaches of Hawaii, and was reunited with them when his family made a trip to the islands in March 2020, spending several weeks where he and Cameron surfed almost every day.
Once back in Brunswick, Ga., Karl attended Brunswick Junior College. In his early adult life, Karl worked on commercial fishing boats, crabbing and shrimping in the Atlantic and Gulf shores for several years. After his marriage to Suzanne, he owned and operated Southeast Pressure and Steam Cleaning for several years. St. Simons Presbyterian Church offered Karl a position to come join their team, where he spent eight years working in their maintenance division. Since then, Karl has been working with Magnolia Manor in their maintenance division for 10 years on the St. Simons Island campus.
Karl was a wonderful father to Cameron, always involved in every aspect of his life. He coached many sports for Glynn County Recreation Department as Cameron grew up. Karl especially enjoyed watching Cameron wrestle in high school for Glynn Academy.
Karl will be remembered by many who knew him as "one-of-a-kind." An avid reader, sharp-witted, great sense of humor, trivia king and a great conversationalist, but foremost a caring, loving husband, father and son. Forever missed and will never be forgotten. Karl will remain in our hearts forever.
Visitation will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, in Brunswick.
Interment will be held at Gould's Inlet on St. Simons Island, Ga., at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Karl's name to Ocean Conservancy or St. Simons Land Trust.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 2, 2020