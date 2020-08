Katalin VickersKatalin Paulinyi Vickers, 75, of Brunswick, died Thursday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.No service is planned.In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525. Edo Miller and Sons FuneralHome and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com , are in charge of the arrangements.The Brunswick News, August 11, 2020