Katharine Howard "Kit" Mann
Katharine Howard "Kit" Mann, 95, of St. Simons Island, died Friday after an extended illness. She was born in Hartlepool, England, in the County of Durham. She was the daughter of the late Charles Appleby and Kate Charlton Appleby. Educated in England, she met and married the love of her life, Dennie Warren Mann, an American soldier stationed in England during World War II.
During that time in England, she served her country as a nurse in an orphanage for children, many of whose names were not known due to them being found wandering the streets after being bombed and separated from their families. While working in the orphanage, Dennie, who visited with his Commanding Officer, swept her off her feet and their adventures together began.
After the birth of their first child, Warren Charlton Mann, Dennie was transferred back to the United States while she and Warren were left to wait for the military to send for them. Her adventure to the United States on the SS Thomas Barry began with a bang! It seems that all of the other officers' wives and their children who were on board became very ill, as did their son, Warren. True to her nature, Kit jumped into action and not only took care of Warren, who was near death, but also took care of all of the other wives and their children.
Upon her arrival in the United States, she lived with her husband's family in Baxley, as she waited for the military to send her to the West Coast. Dennie's service soon ended, and they were discharged and moved to Brunswick. Soon after settling in Brunswick, their son Howard and daughter Mary were born.
Her love of helping others did not stop there. Dr. Clyde A. Wilson hired her as a nurse, and they were later joined by Dr. Milledge G. Smith, with whom she retired after 43 years of dedicated service.
Kit was also a founding member of the Stroke Club of Brunswick (now, brainReconnect). Her tireless energy never wavered, even though she was caring for two invalid family members, all while continuing to work for the doctors.
Upon her retirement, she served her church and community in numerous capacities. She was past president of St. Agnes Guild and volunteered at St. Marks Thrift Store (now, Hello Goodbuy), the Easter Seals Speech and Hearing Center, the Adult Education Center, (helping to teach people how to read and write), as well as several other community outreach programs.
Other than being a mother, her greatest gift was that of being a grandmother, affectionately known to her grandchildren as "MaMann."
In addition to Katharine's parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Dennie Warren Mann, and her oldest son, Warren Charlton Mann.
Survivors include her daughter Mary Katharine Mann Lang (John) of Brunswick, son, Howard Shurling Mann (Kay) of St. Simons, beloved Godson, Randall James Cribb, and daughter-in-law, Rosie Mann, of Brunswick.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Miles Andrew Lang (Laura) of Brunswick, Mallory Katharine Lang, Charlton Howard "Bo" Mann (Aletha), Andrew "Drew" Milner Mann, Erin Kelly Driggers, Lori Leigh Hamm, all of St. Simons, Mike Rincon (Shaayna) and David Rincon of Miami, great grandchildren Olivia Katharine Lang, Miles Andrew Lang, II, Caroline Grace Lang of Brunswick, Magnolia Ann Mann, Halston Huckleberry "Huck" Mann, Avonlea Aletha Mann, Mavry Katharine Driggers, Harry Ivor Driggers, II, Robert Pearson Hamm, and Aaron Michael Hamm of St. Simons, Gabriel Rincon, Ashley Rincon, Ava Rincon, Arielle Rincon, and Charlie Rincon, of Miami, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held on Tuesday at St. Marks Episcopal Church, with a public memorial service to be held at a later date.
The family requests memorial contributions to: College of Coastal Georgia, Foundation of Nursing and Science Health (in memory of Katharine Mann), No-Kill Glynn County, brainReConnect or a charity of the donor's choice.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to caregiver, Mercedes Hardy Morris, the Hospice of the Golden Isles and the staff at Magnolia Manor.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 8, 2020
