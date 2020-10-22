Katherine Davis
Katherine Drake Davis (Doll), of Shellman Bluff, died Oct. 18, 2020, at Magnolia Manor, in Midway.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday in Mumford Cemetery.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 3-6 p.m. Saturday at Darien Funeral Home.
She is survived by her children, Don M. (Ophelia C.) Drake Sr. and Oliver R. Drake Sr.; a sister, Dorothy Hollis; and other relatives.
Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be enforced.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 22, 2020
