Katherine Teasley Worthy, "Putsie," of St. Simons Island, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at the age of 91. Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. July 23, 2019, at Christ Church, Frederica



Putsie was a treasured member or our island community since 1991. Putsie is survived by her beloved husband, Kenneth Martin Worthy; six children; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Putsie and Martin were married in 1983, in Washington D.C., and honeymooned on Sea Island after their wedding. They vacationed on Sea Island with their families every summer following their marriage and purchased a house on Sea Island in 1989. They became full-time residents in 1991, lived on the marsh on 18th Street until 2006, when they moved to Marsh's Edge, on St. Simons Island. Putsie and Martin shared 36 memorable and love-filled years enjoying each other's company, traveling the world and sharing strong connections with their families and friends. Their affection for each other was heartwarming and contagious.



Putsie was a diligent and energetic member of her church, Christ Church, Frederica, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Colonial Dames, and the Golden Isles Doll Collectors Club. She was an avid reader, and a member of several book clubs in the area.



Many of us remember Putsie as an enthusiastic antique doll collector. She displayed her dolls in vignettes at her Sea Island home during Christmas and other holidays. Her home was a regular stop on Sea Island open houses and she hosted regular gatherings for her friends, neighbors and their families to enjoy tea with her family and her dolls.



Putsie had many friends and a large extended family that she graciously hosted in her home for visits, luaus, holiday celebrations, birthdays, summer vacations, spring vacations, tea parties, book clubs, organizational meetings, church meetings, weddings, baby showers and much, much more. She will be remembered by so many people that were touched by her sense of fun and generosity.



In lieu of flowers, the family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made in Putsie's memory to



