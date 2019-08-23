|
Kathryn Rumbaugh
Kathryn "Kate" Rumbaugh, 98, of Jekyll Island, Ga., died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, Ga.
Born on Dec. 8, 1920, in Lakewood, Ohio, she has called Jekyll Island her home for the past 42 years. She was active in the weavers guild, the United Methodist Women's Association, a singer in her church, a member of the bike group, the mahjong group, and the Jekyll Island Arts Association. She always said she lived on the best street on Jekyll Island, with the best neighbors, who are John and Mary Waters, Ann Stephens, and Joanne and Dave Crowley.
Kathryn is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Arthur Rumbaugh; and her son, Peter Andrew Rumbaugh.
Kathryn is survived by a son, Jeffrey Rumbaugh (Cathy); a niece, Valerie Jensen (Cary) of Ottawa, Canada; grandchildren, Julie Cook (George), Joshua Rumbaugh (Leslie), Andrew Rumbaugh (Makayla) and Kyle Rumbaugh (Paige); and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday Aug. 24, 2019, at Jekyll United Methodist Church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers, Suellen Douglas, Carmel Latta and Diane Seichepin.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Jekyll Island United Methodist Church 503 Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island, GA 31527.
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home and Golden Isles Cremation Center are honored to handle the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 23, 2019
