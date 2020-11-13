Or Copy this URL to Share

Katie Lou West



Katie Lou West died Nov. 6 at Southeast Georgia Health System.



A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery, 3004 Newcastle St.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 12:30-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.



Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.



The procession will leave from 3024 Reynolds St.



Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, November 13, 2020



