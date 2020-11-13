1/
Katie Lou West
1937 - 2020
Katie Lou West

Katie Lou West died Nov. 6 at Southeast Georgia Health System.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery, 3004 Newcastle St.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 12:30-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.

Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.

The procession will leave from 3024 Reynolds St.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, November 13, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
12:30 - 05:00 PM
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany St
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
