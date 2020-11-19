Katie Mae Polite
Katie Mae Polite died Saturday at Riverview Nursing and Rehab.
The funeral will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Darien Funeral Home parking lot, with burial to follow in Behavior Cemetery, on Sapelo Island.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 3-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home. Masks and social-distancing protocols will be enforced.
She is survived by her children, Sean C. Polite and Tamaris L. Mills; siblings, Tracy Walker Sr., Neal (Maria) Walker Jr. and Aaron (Cynthia) Walker; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 19, 2020
