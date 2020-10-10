Keith LewisCreated in His Likeness ...Keith Clifford Lewis was born on Oct. 9, 1955, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Joe Lewis and Helen (Carter) Nelson. As an adolescent, Keith and his family moved to Detroit, Mich., where he was educated in the Detroit school system and graduated in 1973 from Cooley High School. He furthered his education by receiving an associate's degree from Highland Park Community College in 1981.Keith joined the United States Navy in 1973 and was honorably discharged in 1976. He held many positions throughout his life once he was discharged from the military including, but not limited to, U.S. Postal Service and Detroit Department of Corrections as a corrections officer. He dedicated himself to being an admirable caregiver for Buddy Mosko until Buddy's death in 2016.Keith enjoyed traveling and music. He loved musicians from Motown and especially singing any of the songs by the Temptations.Keith was preceded in death by his father, Joe Lewis; stepfather, Willie Sanders; siblings, Marvin Lewis and Deborah Harris; daughter, Tracy Anderson; and granddaughter, Ashton MaKenna Rae.God in His infinite wisdom saw fit to call Keith Clifford Lewis home on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, two days shy of his 65th birthday. His legacy will continue and he will forever be remembered by his devoted mother, Helen Nelson; devoted brothers, Douglas Lewis, Jeffrey Lewis, Stacy Joe Lewis, Barry Lewis and Marc Lewis (Silvia); devoted sisters, Kim Sanders, Deidre Lewis and Laura Lewis Crawford; devoted daughters, Linnetta Autry (Terrance), Kieyetta Human (William Jr.), Rychael Walton and Brittney Huston; devoted grandchildren, William "Tres" Human III, Zyon Dillard, Kyran Autry, Liam Human, Kali Human and Legend Whitmore; devoted brother-in-law, Greg (Norris) Hinkle; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins including his loving cousin, Colleen O'Hara; lifelong dear friends including, Leo Ridgell (Laurie); along with countless other relatives, friends and those who were blessed to know him.As Keith's earthly journey came to an end, he was confident and willing to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord.Transformed in His Glory...Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, October 10, 2020