Keith Stocker Sr.
Mr. Keith Kenneth Stocker Sr., of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away on Dec. 5, 2019, at home, surrounded by family, after complications resulting from a brief illness. He is the loving son of the late Kenneth S. Stocker and Olga Sajkevitch Stocker, and was born Oct. 11, 1936, in New York City. As a New Yorker, he attended Regis High School, Georgetown University and received a law degree from Columbia Law School. He was united in holy matrimony to Deborah Ashton Stocker in May of 1968.
In his professional career, he held management positions with Saks Fifth Avenue in California, and Bonwit Teller in Chicago, before joining Tiffany & Co. as divisional vice president of Chicago's Tiffany & Co., where he remained for more than a decade.
Antiques were a true love of his and he was able to make this part of his life with his wife Debbie for over 50 years. He proudly shared his wealth of knowledge on all things collectible and those that caught his trained eye.
His family and friends were his greatest passion. Keith was an advocate for others. He served as the president of the Chicago Maternity Center of Prentice Women's Hospital board of directors. At the Lincoln Park Zoo he was a board member and co-founder of the Auxiliary Board, which went on to help the zoo in numerous ways. He proudly served as the chair of the board of directors for the Chicago committee for UNICEF and the president of the Chicago Film Festival.
He is survived by his wife Debbie and two children, Keith Kenneth Jr. and his wife Tara Dunne Stocker, and Gage Stocker Dobbins, her husband Ryan Paul Dobbins, and their two children, Gray Robertson Dobbins and Chapin Atwater Dobbins. Keith is predeceased by his brother, Dwight John Stocker.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Chicago Committee for UNICEF, 200 W. Madison, Suite 850 Chicago, IL 60606, [email protected] or Regis High School, 55 East 84th Street, New York, NY 10028.
The Brunswick News, December 10, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 10, 2019