|
|
Kelly Sadler
Kelly Dean Sadler, 60, of Waynesville, passed away Feb. 26, 2020, at her residence.
A service to celebrate Kelly's life will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at Chapman Funeral Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. today at the home of Logan de Bruijn, 52 Boykin Ridge Lane, Brunswick, Ga.
Survivors include her husband, Stewart E. Sadler of Waynesville; children, Stewart Sadler II (Avery) of Atlanta, Cassy Williams of Blackshear and Logan de Bruijn (Annalyse) of Brunswick; sisters, Diane Drumps, Bunny Sellers and Vonda Womack; brothers, Mike DeLarco, Joey DeLarco and Bubba Womack, all of Brunswick; and grandchildren, Bryson, Conner, Chandler, Sophia and Ryder.
Kelly was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon Womack Sr. and Judy Womack.
Kelly was the best wife, mom and nana the world has ever known.
Chapman Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 28, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 28, 2020