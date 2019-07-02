Kendall James



Kendall Youmans James, 84, of Brunswick, went to be with the Lord peacefully Friday, June 28 at Southeast Georgia Health System, with his loving wife of 63 years by his side.



Born Dec. 3, 1934, to the late Ellie and Eva James in Lyons, Ga., Kendall worked in the tire and auto industrial business for 34 years, until he opened his own family business, Kendall James Tire and Auto Services, for 23 years.



His pastime hobbies were fishing and planting his beautiful garden. He also had the passion of coaching baseball for many years. He loved life to the fullest, and his family came first.



He is survived by his wife, Willene Spoon James; four sons, David (Teresa), Randy, Paul and DJ (Amy); grandsons, Levi, Alex and Justin; and one granddaughter, Breana. He had nine siblings, Freda, Glenda, Mary Sue, Frankie, Frances, Tiny, Ernest, Kenneth and Johnny; along with several nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be David Naves, Jerry Harper, Charles Pinkney, Jim DeLoach, Steven Floyd and William Moore.



The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m.Tuesday, July 2, at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home, with Pastor Ed Hurst officiating.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



Following the service and graveside, Pine Ridge Baptist Church will host a luncheon.



Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 2, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on July 2, 2019