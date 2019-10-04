|
|
Kenneth Crews
Kenneth Daniel Crews, 69, of Brunswick, Ga., died on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Moody Crews; daughter, Lisa Crews Mayo (Daniel); and four grandchildren, Kaitlyn D. Trisler, Lillie M. Moore, Kaleb D. Mayo and Emma A. Mayo; a sister, Margie Corbin; and several nieces and nephews. He also had a daughter, Lacey D. Moore, who predeceased him.
Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, and the funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., both at Blythe Island Baptist Church, with the Rev. Tim Brown officiating.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 4, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 4, 2019