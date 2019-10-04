Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Blythe Island Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Blythe Island Baptist Church
Kenneth Daniel Crews Obituary
Kenneth Crews

Kenneth Daniel Crews, 69, of Brunswick, Ga., died on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Moody Crews; daughter, Lisa Crews Mayo (Daniel); and four grandchildren, Kaitlyn D. Trisler, Lillie M. Moore, Kaleb D. Mayo and Emma A. Mayo; a sister, Margie Corbin; and several nieces and nephews. He also had a daughter, Lacey D. Moore, who predeceased him.

Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, and the funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., both at Blythe Island Baptist Church, with the Rev. Tim Brown officiating.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 4, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 4, 2019
