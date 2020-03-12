Home

Kenneth Durrence

Kenneth Durrence Obituary
Kenneth Durrence

Kenneth Durrence, 87, formerly of Reidsville, died Monday at Senior Care Center, in Brunswick.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel of Low Country Cremations and Burial, in Reidsville, with Dr. Chuck Jonas officiating. Interment will follow in Shiloh Church Cemetery.

The family received friends beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Low Country Cremations and Burial is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, March 12, 2020
