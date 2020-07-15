Skip Knight
Kenneth Eugene "Skip" Knight, 96, of St. Simons Island, Ga., died July 11, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Numa Estes Knight; his mother, Lake McClintock Knight; his brother, Numa Estes Knight; and his sisters, Mildred Knight Fickling, Ruth Knight House and Audrey Knight.
He is survived by Wilma W. Knight, his wife of 72 years; and three children, Katherine Knight Clark (Harry) of Greenwich, Conn., Jeffrey Thomas Knight (Terri) of Duluth, Ga., and Michael Andrew Knight (Ginny) of Auburn, Ala.; five grandchildren, Abigail Wells Clark (Chris Hwang) of Oakland, Calif., Taylor Chapman Clark (John Woody) of Burlingame, Calif., Caitlin Knight Clark of San Francisco, Calif., Kevin Michael Knight (Ashley) of Tulsa, Okla., and Amy Nicole Knight of Tulsa, Okla.; seven great-grandchildren, Jack Gabriel Knight, Piper Kelly Knight and Avery Kelle Knight, of Tulsa, Okla., and Sam Everett Woody, Margaret Clark Woody and Anna Grace Woody of Burlingame, Calif., Julia Skye Clark Hwang of Oakland Calif.; and nine nieces and nephews, in Charlotte, Durham and Hobgood, N.C., and Edisto Beach, S.C.
He attended Greensboro, N.C., public schools where he was an active member of the Boy Scouts. He was also the Quartermaster of the Sea Scout ship, Davey Jones. He was co-editor of the high school newspaper, lettered in football and was voted the most popular student.
He enlisted in the U.S. Air Corps on Dec. 15, 1941, at 18 and served four-and-a-half years in the Pacific during World War II. He was a staff sergeant and top turret gunner on a B-25. He was awarded five battle stars for service in New Guinea, Biak, Leyte, Luzon and Okinawa.
In December 1947 he saved the lives of six boys involved in a sailing accident.
After the war, he attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and received a BS degree in Commerce. He met his wife during their college years and they were married on June 6, 1948.
After graduation, he was employed by Georgia Pacific and moved to Maryville, Tenn. There he was a member of the Jaycees and was their Ambassador of Good Will at Large. He and his wife, with four other families, were founders of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Maryville. He was the chairman of the building committee.
The Knight family moved to Augusta, Ga., in 1961 for Ken to become the soft wood marketing sales manager of Georgia Pacific. He was a member and deacon of Covenant Presbyterian Church. He was a member of the board of directors at Augusta Country Club, chairman of youth activities and created and coached for a time the Augusta Swim Team. He founded and was president of the Forest Sales Lumber Co. from 1969 to 1974. He started Ken Knight Lumber Sales Inc. in 1974.
He and his wife, Wilma, moved to St. Simons Island, Ga., in 1977. There he joined St. Simons Presbyterian Church and served on the board of directors of Deer Run Condominiums. He was an avid offshore fisherman and golfer.
There will be a private family ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be sent to the Wounded Warriors
Foundation, 4899 Belford Road, Suite 33, Jacksonville, FL 32256, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 429 Sandy Springs Road, Maryville, TN 37803, or St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 15, 2020