1/1
Kenneth Lee Taylor
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ken Taylor

Kenneth Lee Taylor, 72, of Brunswick, Ga., entered peacefully into Heaven's Gates at his residence with his family by his side. Ken,, as he was affectionately known by all who knew and loved him, was born Nov. 2, 1947, in Kingsland, Ga., the son of the late James E. Taylor and the late Helen Waye Taylor. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Horatio Taylor and Ricky Taylor.

Ken was a native of Camden County and a graduate of Ralph Bunch High School. He continued his education and earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Edward Waters College in Jacksonville Fla. Ken served his country with honor in the United States Army. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he began a successful career as the Assistant Purchasing Director at Gilman Paper Co. He retired after 29 dedicated years of employment. Ken also managed the family restaurant, Mattie Ruth's Soul Food Bistro. He and his family moved to St. Simons Island, Ga., in 2009. He has resided in Brunswick for the past two years. Ken was a member of Joint Heirs Christian Center in Jacksonville, Fla.

Ken loved to spend time with his family and friends. He has always been a leader in his community and in his younger years work with the civil rights movement to make this country a better place for the future generations. Ken was an honorable man with a generous heart who was always willing to help others. One can say Ken's life was a life well-lived.

Left to cherish Ken?s memories are his loving wife of 27 years, Denise R. Taylor; two sons, Kenzil Taylor and Kameron Taylor; three daughters, Kim Ellerson and husband, Mike Ellerson, Kenya Taylor and Kenosha Taylor; sisters, Brenda Joseph-Jenkins and Linda Joseph-Atwaters; one brother, Cornelius Taylor and his wife, Robin Taylor. Ken also has seven grandchildren, Kamiyah Taylor, Milan Ellerson, Sean Epps, Miniya Ellerson, Khamari Epps, Kenzo Taylor and Kalani Taylor. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A private family memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Ken Taylor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. His family will cherish the fond memories of Ken for years to come.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 25, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved