Ken Taylor
Kenneth Lee Taylor, 72, of Brunswick, Ga., entered peacefully into Heaven's Gates at his residence with his family by his side. Ken,, as he was affectionately known by all who knew and loved him, was born Nov. 2, 1947, in Kingsland, Ga., the son of the late James E. Taylor and the late Helen Waye Taylor. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Horatio Taylor and Ricky Taylor.
Ken was a native of Camden County and a graduate of Ralph Bunch High School. He continued his education and earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Edward Waters College in Jacksonville Fla. Ken served his country with honor in the United States Army. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he began a successful career as the Assistant Purchasing Director at Gilman Paper Co. He retired after 29 dedicated years of employment. Ken also managed the family restaurant, Mattie Ruth's Soul Food Bistro. He and his family moved to St. Simons Island, Ga., in 2009. He has resided in Brunswick for the past two years. Ken was a member of Joint Heirs Christian Center in Jacksonville, Fla.
Ken loved to spend time with his family and friends. He has always been a leader in his community and in his younger years work with the civil rights movement to make this country a better place for the future generations. Ken was an honorable man with a generous heart who was always willing to help others. One can say Ken's life was a life well-lived.
Left to cherish Ken?s memories are his loving wife of 27 years, Denise R. Taylor; two sons, Kenzil Taylor and Kameron Taylor; three daughters, Kim Ellerson and husband, Mike Ellerson, Kenya Taylor and Kenosha Taylor; sisters, Brenda Joseph-Jenkins and Linda Joseph-Atwaters; one brother, Cornelius Taylor and his wife, Robin Taylor. Ken also has seven grandchildren, Kamiyah Taylor, Milan Ellerson, Sean Epps, Miniya Ellerson, Khamari Epps, Kenzo Taylor and Kalani Taylor. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A private family memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Ken Taylor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. His family will cherish the fond memories of Ken for years to come.
The Brunswick News, July 25, 2020