Kenneth Worthy
Kenneth Martin Worthy, one of the country's leading tax lawyers, died at his home at Brighton Gardens in Chevy Chase, Md., on Sunday, Aug. 11.
Born in Dawson on Sept. 24, 1920, to Kenneth Spencer and Jeffrie Martin Worthy, he lived briefly in Albany, then grew up in Columbus. He graduated from Columbus High School, attended The Citadel for two years (where he was first in his class) and subsequently graduated with a B.Ph. degree from Emory in 1941, an M.B.A degree with distinction from Harvard in 1943, and a J.D. degree with distinction from Emory Law School in 1947. He served as editor of the Emory Wheel, which for the time of his editorship in 1941 won the All American Pacemaker award of the Associated Collegiate Press as the best college newspaper in its circulation class in the country. He served as a Captain in the Army during both World War II and the Korean War.
Mr. Worthy practiced law in Washington, D.C., for more than 40 years with the firm of Hamel, Park & Sunders (now Foley & Lardner). From 1969 to 1972, he served by Presidential appointment (and Senate confirmation), as Chief Counsel of the Internal Revenue Service. He was also a member, by Presidential appointment, from 1970 to 1972, of the National Commission on Organized Crime. He was chairman of the Section of Taxation of the American Bar Association from 1973 to 1974; member of the House of Delegates of the A.B.A. from 1983 to 1989 and A.B.A. representative in the National Conference of Lawyers and CPAs from 1981 to 1987. He was also chairman of the American College of Tax Counsel from 1985-87 and a frequent lecturer on tax matters throughout the country.
He was chairman of the Emory Law School Council from 1993 to 1995; a director of the Beneficial Corporation from 1977 to 1996; a trustee of the Georgia Wilderness Institutes from 1977 to 2003; a fellow of the Aspen Institute from 1984 to 1994; a member of the board of St. John's College in Annapolis and Santa Fe from 1987-93 and 1995-2001; president of the Barker Foundation in Washington from 1960-1961; and a trustee of the Sherman Foundation in Newport Beach, Calif., from 1991 until 2018.
After retiring from tax practice in Washington, Mr. Worthy moved to Sea Island in 1991. He subsequently joined the law firm in Brunswick of Gilbert, Harrell, Sumerford & Martin, where he was Of Counsel until the time of his death. He was president of the Sea Island Property Owners Association from 2004 to 2005; chairman of the St. Simons Island Public Library Foundation from 2001 to 2006; chairman of the Ivy League Club of the Golden Islands from 2002 to 2003; and chairman of the Civil War Round Table of the Golden Isles from 1998 to 2000. He was a member and a past officer of the Rotary Club of St. Simons Island and a member and lay reader at Christ Episcopal Church on St. Simons Island. In 2006, he moved from Sea Island to St. Simons Island.
On Feb. 15, 1947, Mr. Worthy married Eleanor Vreeland Blewett, of Newport News, Va., who died July 26, 1981. Their daughter, Jeffrie Martin Worthy, died in 2008. Their son, William Blewett Worthy, survives in Bethesda, Md., with his wife, Anne.
On June 17, 1983, Mr. Worthy married Katherine Teasley Jackson, who died in June of this year. He is survived by her five children, Lisa Ourisman (John), John Jackson Jr. (Linda), Kris Duderstadt (Tom), David Jackson (Lynne) and Lauris Geheren (Mike). Mr. Worthy is survived by 17 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The Brunswick News, August 21, 2019
The Brunswick News, August 21, 2019