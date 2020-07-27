1/
Kenneth McPhatter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth McPhatter

Kenneth "Kenny" Edward McPhatter, 55, of Brunswick died Friday at Southeast Georgia Heath System. A private family celebration of life service will be held at Philadelphia Overcomer Church of Deliverance with Pastor Daniel E. Wilson officiating. All in attendance are asked to observe the state's social distancing regulations.

Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of the arrangements.

You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com.

The Brunswick News, July 27, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved