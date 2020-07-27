Kenneth McPhatter
Kenneth "Kenny" Edward McPhatter, 55, of Brunswick died Friday at Southeast Georgia Heath System. A private family celebration of life service will be held at Philadelphia Overcomer Church of Deliverance with Pastor Daniel E. Wilson officiating. All in attendance are asked to observe the state's social distancing regulations.
Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, July 27, 2020