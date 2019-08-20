Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Gay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Michael Gay


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Michael Gay Obituary
Michael Gay

Kenneth Michael Gay, of Gainesville Fla., passed away, Aug. 12, 2019.

Michael was born in Folkston, Ga., March 15, 1959. Michael graduated from Brunswick High School, Class of 1977. He received his B.S. from Valdosta State University and his masters in chemistry from Georgia State University.

Michael enjoyed playing the piano, clarinet in the band, loved rocks and minerals, Boy Scouts, tennis, photography, his pets and wildlife. He loved his great circle of friends from school, college, social friends and most of all, loved his family. After his master's Michael enjoyed his work at Golder Associates as a chemical engineer. Michael lived in Brunswick, Ga., Atlanta, Ga., Buffalo, N.Y., Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., and the Gainesville, Fla., area.

Michael, We will remember and love you forever!

Michael is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Connie Gay; his sister, Pamela Strickland and brother-in-law, Donovan Strickland; nephew, Chas Strickland; devoted companion, Terry Whisenant; and other close extended family and friends.

A celebration of life remembrance will be held at a later date.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 20, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.