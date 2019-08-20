|
Michael Gay
Kenneth Michael Gay, of Gainesville Fla., passed away, Aug. 12, 2019.
Michael was born in Folkston, Ga., March 15, 1959. Michael graduated from Brunswick High School, Class of 1977. He received his B.S. from Valdosta State University and his masters in chemistry from Georgia State University.
Michael enjoyed playing the piano, clarinet in the band, loved rocks and minerals, Boy Scouts, tennis, photography, his pets and wildlife. He loved his great circle of friends from school, college, social friends and most of all, loved his family. After his master's Michael enjoyed his work at Golder Associates as a chemical engineer. Michael lived in Brunswick, Ga., Atlanta, Ga., Buffalo, N.Y., Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., and the Gainesville, Fla., area.
Michael, We will remember and love you forever!
Michael is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Connie Gay; his sister, Pamela Strickland and brother-in-law, Donovan Strickland; nephew, Chas Strickland; devoted companion, Terry Whisenant; and other close extended family and friends.
A celebration of life remembrance will be held at a later date.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 20, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 20, 2019