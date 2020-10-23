Kenneth SingletonKenneth Singleton, 78 of Brunswick, Ga., passed away peacefully in his home on Oct. 21, 2020. Kenneth was born on Oct. 31, 1941, in Camilla, Ga. He was the son of Lamar and Onis Singleton.A retired carpenter of 17 years with Hercules, he worked in carpentry for close to 60 years. He also served in the Georgia National Guard. Kenneth "Papa" enjoyed fishing, hunting, racing and anything involving the interests of his children and grandchildren.He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Rathbun Singleton; two children, Kimberly Singleton Smith (Danny) and Christopher Kenneth Singleton (Tina); four grandchildren, Jessica Smith Stephenson (Michael), Cortney Smith Dyson (Dustin), Sterlin Christopher Singleton and Austin William Singleton; and three great-grandchildren, Luke Stephenson, Noah Stephenson and Connor Dyson.The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Rinehart and Sons Chapel with the Rev. Donald Combs officiating.Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Chris, Sterlin and Austin Singleton, Danny Smith, Michael Stephenson and Dustin Dyson.Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, October 23, 2020