Ross Tomlin

Kenneth "Ross" Tomlin passed away Friday, Oct. 2 at Southeast Georgia Health System.

He was a lifelong resident of Brunswick and a 1999 graduate of Brunswick High School

He is survived by his mother, Peggy Tomlin; a nephew, Jacob Romero Tomlin, both of Brunswick, Ga.; two sisters, Julie Hagan of Statesboro, Ga., and Jennifer Tomlin of Lyons, Ga.; 11 aunts and 10 uncles, of Toombs County, Alma, Ga. and Salem, Ala.; and close friends, Cheryl Strickland, Phillip and Candace Owens and Rodney and Christy Rozier.

The memorial service will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at Grace Chapel, 6334 Blythe Island Highway, Blythe Island, Ga.

Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols observed.

The family will receive friends following the service at the Tomlin home, 216 Hubville Road, Brunswick, Ga.

A very special thank you to Amanda Morgan for the devotion and love she showed Ross and me during this difficult time.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 21, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 21, 2020.
