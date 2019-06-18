Home

Hauger - Ziegler Funeral Home
494 West Main St
Somerset, PA 15501
814-445-5698
Kent Lalley Obituary
Kent Lalley

Kent Edward Lalley, 57, of St. Simons Island, Ga., and formerly of Somerset, Pa., died June 8, 2019, at Memorial Health University Medical Center, in Savannah, Ga.

Born Sept. 2, 1961, in Oil City, Pa., he is the son of Roger Edward Lalley and Sandra (Buskirk) Brinker, and was the husband of the former Donna Marie Shaffer who died the same day, June 8, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his mother.

He is survived by his father, Roger E. Lalley and wife, Rhue Lynn of Somerset; children, Alexander Lalley of California, Pa., and Janelle Lalley of Sipesville, Pa.; also a brother, Chris Lalley and special friend, Angela, of LaGrange, Ohio.

Kent was a 1979 graduate of Somerset High School, and a graduate of Northwood University. He worked as a salesman for WW Engine, which later became Legacy Truck Equipment until he moved to St. Simons Island with his wife and worked in sales for Kut Kwick Corp. Kent was a member of Somerset Alliance Church. He enjoyed running and working out, taking cruises with his wife, Donna, and loved spending time with friends and family.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Somerset Alliance Somerset, where a service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Dr. Scott Ream officiating. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Somerset Alliance Church, 708 Stoystown Road, Somerset, PA 15501.

Arrangements are by Hauger-Zeigler Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Somerset, www.haugerzeigler.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 18, 2019
