Kesean Veagus Palmer
Kesean Palmer

Kesean Veagus Palmer, of Crescent, died Aug. 16, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held Tuesday in Bellville Cemetery.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 3-6 p.m. Monday at Darien Funeral Home.

Masks are required, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.

He is survived by his parents, Keisha Palmer and Ericka Ellison; a daughter, Kylie J. Madison Lawrence; siblings, Erick Paschel, Kayla (Perry) Riley, A.D. Skipper, Mark (Maria) Ellison, Chris Jackson and Deshaun Palmer; grandmother, Renae (Elmer) Clark; great-grandmother, Annie Bell Brennon; and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 22, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 22, 2020.
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Darien Funeral Home
Graveside service
Bellville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
