Kesean Palmer

Kesean Veagus Palmer, of Crescent, died Aug. 16, 2020.



A private graveside service will be held Tuesday in Bellville Cemetery.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 3-6 p.m. Monday at Darien Funeral Home.



Masks are required, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.



He is survived by his parents, Keisha Palmer and Ericka Ellison; a daughter, Kylie J. Madison Lawrence; siblings, Erick Paschel, Kayla (Perry) Riley, A.D. Skipper, Mark (Maria) Ellison, Chris Jackson and Deshaun Palmer; grandmother, Renae (Elmer) Clark; great-grandmother, Annie Bell Brennon; and other relatives.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, August 22, 2020



