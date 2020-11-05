Kevin Howard



Kevin Howard passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.



He is survived by his daughter, Sharon and his son, Derrick Howard; their mother, Amanda Miller; his sister, Cristen Marcotte and her husband, Ron Marcotte; his sister, April Fernandes, her husband, Valentine Fernandes and their children, Taylor and Cameron Funk; Taylor and Cameron's father, Scott Funk; his father, James Howard Jr.; his mother, Judie Owenby, and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.



There will be a private graveside memorial on Saturday, Nov. 7.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, November 5, 2020



